How much snow will the Piedmont Triad get Friday? It depends

(WGHP) — Is there still snow on the ground at your house?

Chances are, across the Piedmont Triad, your neighborhood is still under a bit of ice. Well, a high of 50 on Wednesday may knock off a little bit of that remaining slushy stuff, but don’t expect to be free of it for too long.

A bit of rain on Thursday could turn into a snowy mix as cold air blasts the Carolinas, but don’t expect any significant snowfall on Thursday, according to meteorologist Charles Ewing.

Friday into early morning on Saturday, we’re looking at a snowy stretch. However, the amount in the Piedmont Triad will be dependent on the formation of a low pressure system off the coast.

If the system forms closer to the coast, we may see up to three inches of the white stuff, with higher totals going eastward. If it forms a little further out, we might only get an inch or two.

While this doesn’t appear to be a major snow event, when combined with the snow and ice still on the ground after last weekend’s snow and sleet, we could see weakened trees having issues, or travel snarled by still-icy roads.

Proceed with caution. You probably have some milk and bread left over from last weekend. It’s definitely still good, so don’t panic.