How cold will it go? Van Denton has all your answers about next week’s freezing temps

The Triad is in for a frigid blast next week and there is a slight chance for a wintry mix this weekend.

Clouds will increase Saturday evening and there is a small chance for rain Saturday night and early Sunday morning, only a 30% chance. Lows will be near freezing. If we get the rain, it is possible for it to be mixed with snow. During the day Sunday, skies will clear out and highs back to near 50.

Next week will be a chilly week, especially late in the week. The very cold air we saw a few days ago on the models is being held back by the jet stream until later in the week.

It does not appear as cold now as it did, but still will be very noticeable.

Monday will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s and highs near 50.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with lows near 30 and highs in the low to mid-40s.

After that, the real cold sets in. Later next week, highs will only reach the 30s and lows will be in the 20s.