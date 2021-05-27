Hot weather continues with temperatures in high 80s Thursday, Friday; ‘much cooler’ weekend ahead

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — You’ll only need to blast the AC for another two days before the weekend ushers in some cooler weather.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist, the Piedmont Triad will be spared a return to 90-degree weather, but it will still be unseasonably warm.

Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s by Thursday afternoon.

The overnight lows will lurk in the mid-60s, before Friday drags the highs back up to the upper 80s.

“While most of Friday will be dry, we are expecting showers and thunderstorms to arrive in the evening as a cold front begins to cross the state,” Byrd said. “The chance of rain is 50%.”

Saturday will bring a 40% chance of showers, but the high will only hit the upper 70s.

If that’s still too hot for you, Sunday, which also brings the same chance of showers, will mostly be in the 60s. We may see a high of up to 70 by mid-afternoon.

As of Thursday, the forecast has the temperature staying below 80 until we get to Wednesday of next week.