Hot and muggy? Again? Not for much longer!

(WGHP) — If it feels like we’re stuck in a Groundhog Day situation….we probably aren’t, but the weather definitely is. The holding pattern of hot, muggy days with scattered showers and storms continues today, and into early tomorrow, but after that we should see the sun again.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says we have some heavy rain that could produce flash flooding today, and there will be a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening.

Our high today will be in the mid 80s.



Yes, Saturday will be wet again with a cloudy morning in the low 60s. We finally dry out on Sunday just in time for a trip to the Farmer’s Market or a walk in the park. Chances of rain in the week ahead stay low, but it’s looking like a hot one!

Emily Byrd has all the details for you all morning on FOX8!