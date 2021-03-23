High Point tornado upgraded to EF-1 with maximum winds of 95 mph

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the tornado that touched down in High Point last week to an EF-1.

The initial maximum wind gusts were estimated to be 85 mph. The NWS now estimates the maximum wind gusts were 95 mph.

The tornado touched down at 5:01 p.m. on March 18 and had a 2.5-mile path with a maximum width of 500 yards.

As FOX8 was starting the 5:00 News, the tornado passed over the station.

During the live broadcast, Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said, “It’s over us. This is not the room we need to be in,” before saying he and anchors Neill McNeill and Katie Nordeen were evacuating the studio.

Thankfully, everyone at the station was safe, and there were no reported injuries in the area.

The FOX8 building did not suffer any apparent structural damage, but some places were not so lucky, with multiple reports of damage in the area.