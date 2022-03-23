(WGHP) — Expect to see rain, wind and possibly thunderstorms in the Triad tonight.

FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says severe weather is likely to sweep through the Triad from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The wind should peak around 7:30 p.m.

The storms will be non-severe overnight after 8:30 p.m. with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Eastern counties have the potential for early morning showers, but Thursday will be a day where the weather clears out over the course of the day.

It will be partly cloudy and cooler on Friday with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the middle 60s.

The cooldown continues into the weekend with lows between 35 and 40 degrees.

Afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s.