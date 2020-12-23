Here’s what Van Denton says about the possibility of severe weather on Christmas Eve

Expect rain to start moving into the FOX8 viewing area overnight tonight.

It will begin as scattered showers but will spread throughout the area on Christmas Eve.

The low tonight is around 40, and the high Thursday should be a very mild 61.

It will be a stormy day on Christmas Eve with possible wind gusts well over 30 mph and possible brief heavy downpours.

Watch for downed trees and isolated flooding of roads, creeks and streams.

Christmas Eve night will be rainy, windy and cold.

The low will be around 25 but the windchill will make it feel like it is in the teens Thursday night and early Christmas Day.

The stormy weather should clear the area early Friday morning, and we expect a sunny and breezy Christmas Day with a high around 34.