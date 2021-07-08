Here comes Elsa. The rain will be persistent through the afternoon; maybe just stay inside, celebrate National Video Game Day instead

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The southeastern side of North Carolina is starting to feel the effects of Elsa, as showers begin to move into the Piedmont-Triad area.

It is National Video Game Day, so maybe just kick back and enjoy some games and save your errands for this weekend, when the weather is looking much nicer.

Flash Flood Watches are in effect in the Piedmont-Triad area until 6 p.m. tonight. While Emily Byrd says river flooding is probably not an issue for the central North Carolina area, flash flooding and urban flooding could be a possibility in isolated pockets.

We’re expecting probably 1″ of rain in the immediate Triad area, but heavy isolated pockets could drive that total up.

The storm should move out of North Carolina by the evening — likely around the 4-5 p.m. hour.

Do not drive through standing water. Keep batteries, extra water and non-perishable food handy. While it’s unlike the impact will be severe in the Triad, there is always a potential for errant downed tree branches to knock out power. The combination of soft soil and intermittent strong wind gusts can damage trees, which can in turn damage homes.

Be alert and prepared for the worst, but expect just a nasty, wet day. If staying inside (maybe playing some video games) is an option for you, definitely take it.

As Elsa moves out, the weather will be hot and muggy, with the possibility for a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings in the coming days.