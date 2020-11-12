Heavy rains hit the Triad causing flooding; Schools, roads impacted

Heavy rain is coming down on the Triad ushering in a day of storms.

“Once the heavy rain moves out later this afternoon, showers and the potential for some thunderstorms will remain a problem under mostly cloudy skies,” said Kate Garner of the FOX8 Max Weather Center.

Tonight, the showers continue with locally heavy downpours and will continue into early Friday.

Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance and Randolph counties are under a Flash Flood Warning until 10:15 a.m.

A Flash Flood Watch is in place for the entire FOX8 viewing area until 7 p.m.

Garner said we expect nearly two inches of rainfall before this is done.

Fortunately, the severe weather threat is very low though there is some risk of damaging wind gusts.

“Sunny weather returns tomorrow late morning with highs in the upper 60s,” Garner said. “The weekend is looking better.”

Power Outages

As of 6:30 a.m., there were 1,131 people without power in Davie County and 1,211 without power in Forsyth County.

Roads

Greensboro police warned drivers to avoid eastbound Bryan Boulevard between Westridge Road and Holden Road due to high waters. Traffic is limited to one lane.

Greensboro police also are getting reports of high water affecting driving conditions on West Market Street at Ashland Drive and also on West Wendover Avenue at Benjamin Parkway.

Winston-Salem police say Meadowlark Drive is closed between Hundly Road and Beauchamp Road due to flooding.

Davidson 911 Communications says Hampton Road near Muddy Creek Road is blocked because of flooding.

In Thomasville, there have been reports of flooding on Enterprise Road, Michael Street and Randolph Street.

Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools says students at Meadowlark Elementary and Middle schools will learn remotely on Thursday after a retaining wall collapsed on Meadowlark Drive.

Elkin City Schools and Yadkin County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay on Thursday due to localized flooding.

Germanton Elementary School students will learn remotely on Thursday due to a power outage. The school says, if you need a lunch, please go to South Stokes or Southeastern.