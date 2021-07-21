Haze is in the air; be aware of the effects of wildfire smoke on air quality in the Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Sunshine across the Triad all day, but our air quality is down today.

Wildfire smoke from the fires raging out west has lowered air quality and visibility all the way out here in North Carolina.

Kate Garner says that up north in Pennsylvania, the smoke is reducing visibility by miles!

The moderate warning for air quality means that people with breathing problems are encouraged to limit their time outside. Pack your inhaler if you need it for today, and likely for tomorrow as well.

Hopefully the haze will lift by the end of the week, because our forecasted temperatures are looking pleasant, in the mid-80s for the late part of the week.