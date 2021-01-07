Guilford County Schools to learn remotely Friday as Triad braces for possible snow

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will be switching to remote learning for Friday as the Triad braces for possible snow.

This will be a remote learning day for all Guilford County Schools students.

GCS says that the district will send two meals home with students on Thursday, and any families of students currently learning remotely can pick-up two meals for each child on Thursday.

Below is the full update from Guilford County Schools:

Teachers may work remotely from home. Central Offices will operate on a normal schedule. While tomorrow is a remote learning day, all personnel will have the same options currently available to them under the district’s inclement weather policy under Board of Education Policy AFC and Procedure AFC-P.

Schools will be open for school and district personnel only. Personnel needed to assist with any weather-related impacts or critical operations are designated in advance by supervisors, and may be called in. Employees should check with their supervisors for additional guidance.

For more information about the inclement weather policy, including the steps GCS takes to determine whether to close or delay school, click here.