Greensboro towing company busy helping stranded drivers

GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Drivers across the Piedmont Triad can expect dangerous road conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning.

People driving will have to dodge slick spots on some major roads and possibly entire sheets of ice on secondary roads.

While maintenance crews in Greensboro are plowing and salting secondary roads, tow truck drivers are on standby to get vehicles that may get stuck on the icy streets.

“People are going to be getting stuck, wrecked, and it’s just going to be nasty,” said Ed Washam, president of Gate City Towing in Greensboro. “It’ll be very busy. It’ll crust over, really slick.”

Tow truck drivers like Washam are prepared a rush of rescue calls as slushy roads turn to ice.

“The road may look clear, and it may not be. The black ice is just what it looks like. You can’t really tell there’s ice there until you get on it, and then it’s too late,” Washam said.

Crews at Gate City Towing were sent to 50 calls Sunday into Monday morning, which is double the number of calls on a normal day.

Getting out vehicles stuck off the interstate was the biggest need during the wintry mix.

“It’ll toss a car around,” Washam said. “You’ll be driving along, and the next thing you know you’re up in the air and over in the ditch in a split-second.”

He said it’s an accident you can avoid if you stay off the road.

“I tell my kids, my family, there’s no sense being out here now,” Washam said. “Best thing to do is stay off the road if you can. But if you have to get on the road, just take your time.”

Washam told FOX8 if you need to drive, take your time at a slow speed and keep a large distance between vehicles. Also, pack a bag including water, snacks, a blanket and flashlight to have before a tow truck driver can reach you.