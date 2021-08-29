Greensboro man works with Red Cross to help Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Ida

(WGHP) — A Greensboro man is making his way to the Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Ida’s arrival.

After serving in areas hit by other natural disasters, he’s ready to listen and serve those in need.

Don Prelich told FOX8 he will be heading to Alabama and will primarily help shelter people from the storm.

This is not his first trip to the area.

He went to the Gulf Coast last spring when a tropical storm made landfall.

“Just the experience of…getting out of there with their lives, to hear that stuff from them personally and to drive around and to witness some of the devastation that goes on with a storm like this, totally different to be there and experience it,” he said.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida is about 50 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River as it moves northwest at 14 miles per hour. The storm has reached max sustained winds of 150 miles per hour with the potential strengthen again before landfall.

“(The NHC) now call for it to have sustained winds of 155 mph at landfall but say it could be even stronger than that,” meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “157 mph is needed for a category five. However, damage wise, it won’t make too much of a difference.”

The NHC said Ida is expected to bring a “life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, and flooding rainfall” to the northern parts of the Gulf Coast, with impacts potentially starting Sunday morning.

