Grab your umbrella! Rain and thunderstorms rolling through the Piedmont Triad this afternoon

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Kate Garner says we NEED this rain. Your garden probably agrees!

Wet weather is in the forecast from 10 a.m. to around 5:30 p.m. with a marginal risk for severe weather.

So grab your umbrellas, maybe your rain boots, and a towel for the dog’s paws. Your lunchtime and commute home are looking pretty wet. The National Weather service is warning of “scattered to numerous thunderstorms”.

Our biggest threat is damaging winds, but flash flooding is always a potential issue with these quick moving storms, so be mindful of pooling water on roadways and sidewalks!

Stay dry, everyone.