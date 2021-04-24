Grab the umbrella: Rain, thunderstorms expected to roll through Piedmont over the weekend

It’s time to break out the umbrella.

Rain will roll through the Piedmont on Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning, according to FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

NC should get half an inch to one inch of rain over the weekend. The rain will pick up from mid-afternoon to late-evening on Saturday.

A storm system moving in will be with us for about 15 hours. Thunderstorms are expected in the Piedmont, but the threat is marginal.

More severe thunderstorms are predicted in the southeastern part of NC.

Some storm reports show large hail, but the hail is not expected to be a problem in the Piedmont.

