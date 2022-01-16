Gov. Roy Cooper, state officials provide update on how to stay safe as winter storm causes hazardous conditions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper provided an update on Sunday as winter weather continues to sweep through the Piedmont Triad.

Cooper said that some counties have already seen 8 to 12 inches of snow, and over 40,000 power outages have been reported across North Carolina as of 11:30 a.m.

Duke Energy has 10,000 workers ready to deal with power outages, and about 200 National Guard soldiers are in Western and Central NC.

An estimated 750,000 customers could lose power in North Carolina and South Carolina, according to a Duke Energy statement released on Saturday.

Power outages in some of the hardest-hit areas could last several days.

Check ReadyNC for plans on how to prepare for power outages and DriveNC to monitor road conditions.

Cooper and NC transportation officials urged people not to drive anywhere on Sunday unless they absolutely have to. If you do drive, reduce your speed and move over if you see any crews on the roads.

Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said that over 1,200 NC Department of Transportation employees and contractors have been pre-treating the roads since Thursday. Nearly two-and-a-half-million gallons of brine have been spread by crews.

Crews have more than 160,000 tons of salt on hand. Over 400 trucks are staged and ready to go.

Response times are expected to be slower than usual due to labor shortages impacting crews around the state.

NC Highway Patrol troopers have received around 460 calls, and there have been about 200 collisions reported so far.

To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

Always keep at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food and a supply of medication in your home.

Keep cell phones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.

Make an emergency supplies kit for your pet and include medical records, leash and feeding supplies, enough food and for several days and pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.