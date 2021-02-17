Getting bread before wintry weather? Nearly 3 in 4 North Carolinians are doing the same; poll reveals NC’s panic purchases

HIGH POINT, N.C. — When you hear a storm’s a-brewing, what’s the first thing you get?
For almost three out of four North Carolinians, that’s bread.
High Point University released a poll that shows North Carolina’s favorite panic buys before winter weather.
The poll found that 72% of North Carolinians make sure to buy bread before winter snowstorms.
Water came up second on the list with 69% making sure they’re able to stay hydrated.
If you wouldn’t want to be caught without toilet paper, you’re among 65% of respondents.
You may not be able to drive anywhere, but 64% fill up their tanks just in case.
Eggs came in at 62%, milk at 61% and fruit at 51%.
If you need a few brews to get you through, you’re actually in the minority. Only 32% of North Carolinians buy beer or other alcoholic beverages before a snowstorm.
“Even if North Carolina is not getting the worst of this winter weather, there are a lot of folks stocking up just in case,” said Dr. Martin Kifer, director of the HPU Poll. “This polling shows us a bit about how North Carolinians may be planning for possible snow and ice.”
|Yes
|No
|(Don’t know)
|Bread
|72%
|25%
|4%
|Water
|69%
|29%
|2%
|Toilet Paper
|65%
|31%
|3%
|Extra gasoline for your car
|64%
|31%
|5%
|Eggs
|62%
|34%
|4%
|Milk
|61%
|35%
|4%
|Fruit
|51%
|44%
|5%
|Beer or other alcoholic beverages
|32%
|64%
|4%
This High Point University poll was conducted via telephone and online interviews from Jan. 22 through Feb. 4. The university says 917 adults responded either online or by phone.