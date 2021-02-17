Getting bread before wintry weather? Nearly 3 in 4 North Carolinians are doing the same; poll reveals NC’s panic purchases

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
One package of toilet paper left on store shelves. (Getty Images)

One package of toilet paper left on store shelves. (Getty Images)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — When you hear a storm’s a-brewing, what’s the first thing you get?

For almost three out of four North Carolinians, that’s bread.

High Point University released a poll that shows North Carolina’s favorite panic buys before winter weather.

The poll found that 72% of North Carolinians make sure to buy bread before winter snowstorms.

Water came up second on the list with 69% making sure they’re able to stay hydrated.

If you wouldn’t want to be caught without toilet paper, you’re among 65% of respondents.

You may not be able to drive anywhere, but 64% fill up their tanks just in case.

Eggs came in at 62%, milk at 61% and fruit at 51%.

If you need a few brews to get you through, you’re actually in the minority. Only 32% of North Carolinians buy beer or other alcoholic beverages before a snowstorm.

“Even if North Carolina is not getting the worst of this winter weather, there are a lot of folks stocking up just in case,” said Dr. Martin Kifer, director of the HPU Poll. “This polling shows us a bit about how North Carolinians may be planning for possible snow and ice.”

 YesNo(Don’t know)
Bread72%25%4%
Water69%29%2%
Toilet Paper65%31%3%
Extra gasoline for your car64%31%5%
Eggs62%34%4%
Milk61%35%4%
Fruit51%44%5%
Beer or other alcoholic beverages32%64%4%

This High Point University poll was conducted via telephone and online interviews from Jan. 22 through Feb. 4. The university says 917 adults responded either online or by phone.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Latest Weather News

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter