HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service has put out a Frost Advisory affecting several counties in Piedmont Triad.

The advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday in Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, and Randolph County.

Temperatures will dip to as low as 34 degrees resulting in frost formation in the affected areas.

If you own any young plants or plants that are sensitive to cold weather, be sure to either cover your plants or move them inside depending on their needs.