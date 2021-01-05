Friday brings ‘pretty good chance’ of snow in mountains, some chance in Piedmont

If you’re hoping for snowfall this Friday, it’s still a bit of a gamble for the Piedmont Triad.

For the mountains, FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says they’ve got a “pretty good chance” of seeing snow, but she was less inclined to make the same prediction for the Piedmont Triad.

“We could have a good two to four inches in our mountains,” FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said. “In the Piedmont, probably very little if any accumulation. We’re going to have a lot of rain in there too so that should help melt off those snowflakes.”

At the very least, Byrd expects Friday will be “very cold and wet.”

The mountains could begin seeing snow on Tuesday, but it is not likely to begin accumulating until Friday’s potential snowfall.

The weekend should bring dry weather, Byrd said.