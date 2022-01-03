Freezing temperatures may turn Triad’s melting snow to ice overnight; rain mixed with snow possible Thursday

(WGHP) — As the weather in the Triad calms after a snowy Monday morning, forecasters are now looking ahead to overnight ice and what could be a wintery Thursday.

“For the next few days, it will be more calm, but cold,” FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said Monday. “Clear tonight and 23. Sunny and 44 tomorrow.”

Monday morning, Denton says 2.4 inches of rain fell in the Piedmont Triad with the rain turning to snow at about 7 a.m. It snowed the longest and hardest across the north of the Triad where 2 to 3 inches of snow fell. The heart of the Triad saw close to an inch of snow, and the Triad’s southernmost counties saw little more than flurries.

With freezing temperatures following newly-melted snow, some school districts in the Piedmont Triad decided Monday evening to change the schedule for Tuesday. Certain districts opted for delayed classes or remote learning so students, staff and bus drivers would not need to drive on any potential black ice.

Thursday night, a weak system is expected to move through the area and may bring light precipitation.

“Temperatures will be cold enough that if we get the precip., it could be rain mixed with snow,” Denton said. “Lows around 29.”

Friday will be sunny but highs are only expected to hit 37.

The weather conditions led to thousands of power outages across North Carolina, Duke Energy says. Monday morning, over 150,000 outage were reported statewide.

Snow in Davidson County (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

Road closed in Archdale nearly Highway 62

Tree on powerlines in Jamestown

Snow in High Point

Tree down on Madison Avenue at Mistletoe Drive

Broad Street in Rural Hall is blocked by downed trees (Courtesy of the Town of Rural Hall)

Tree down on Nottingham Road and Dover Road in Greensboro

Tree down on Bunch Road in Summerfield

By Monday night, that number had dropped below 50,000 with the most outages concentrated in Guilford (6,917) and Forsyth (6,708) counties as of 8:15 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.