Freezing rain ends across the Triad; freezing fog expected overnight

Freezing rain has ended across the area with near 1/10″ across the heart of the Triad and a little more to the north and less to the south.

We will still see a few patchy rain showers early tonight, mainly early evening, but temperatures will be two to three degrees above freezing, so no additional ice from that.

Overnight, skies will try to clear, but we only expect a few breaks in the clouds.

We also expect to see some fog and with lows around 31, this will become freezing fog.

This could make surfaces slippery late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Elevated surfaces will be the concern.

It will be very similar to getting a very thin glaze of freezing rain, but it is from fog.

Tomorrow will start with the fog and then partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s on Thursday night.