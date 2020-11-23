FOX8’s Charles Ewing shares his winter weather predictions

Winter is almost here, and FOX8’s Charles Ewing has a hopeful forecast for those who aren’t big fans of snow.
On Sunday, Ewing kicked off our series of winter weather predictions, and he’s forecasting a warm one.
“So are we going colder or warmer?” he said. “Well, I’m going warmer. Looks like a La Niña winter will kick in. That should keep us warm and dry.”
Here is his full list of predictions:
Colder or warmer? Warmer
How many inches of snow? 5 inches
Largest snowfall? 4 inches
First snow? Jan. 6
Coldest temperature? 14 degrees
Check out our other FOX8 winter weather predictions.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Holiday traditions underway in DC today: White House Christmas Tree, presidential turkeys
- Second stimulus checks: Biden, Democrats push GOP for more virus relief
- Newsfeed Now: First US COVID immunizations could arrive Dec. 12; 14-hour wait at new Colo. restaurant
- NC prisoner dies after battle with coronavirus
- Walmart Black Friday: See the deals that start this week