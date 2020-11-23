FOX8’s Charles Ewing shares his winter weather predictions

Winter is almost here, and FOX8’s Charles Ewing has a hopeful forecast for those who aren’t big fans of snow.

On Sunday, Ewing kicked off our series of winter weather predictions, and he’s forecasting a warm one.

“So are we going colder or warmer?” he said. “Well, I’m going warmer. Looks like a La Niña winter will kick in. That should keep us warm and dry.”

Here is his full list of predictions:

Colder or warmer? Warmer

How many inches of snow? 5 inches

Largest snowfall? 4 inches

First snow? Jan. 6

Coldest temperature? 14 degrees

Check out our other FOX8 winter weather predictions.