FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd shares her winter weather predictions

FOX8’s Charles Ewing says we’ll be waiting until the beginning of 2021 for our first snow, but FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd is calling it for just days after Christmas.

Byrd was the second in the FOX8 Max Weather Center to reveal her winter weather predictions.

“I don’t think we’re going to have the white Christmas,” Byrd said. “A lot of my own logic here is because we are in the middle of a La Niña, and whenever we are in La Niña … in the summer it would be a drought situation, but here it is, winter, I think we’re going to be very low in the amount of moisture we’re working with.”

Here is her full list of predictions:

Colder or warmer? Near-normal overall, but some extremes in December, January and February

Coldest temperature? 8 degrees

How many inches of snow? 3.5 inches, but ice is more likely at 0.3 inches.

Largest snowfall? 2 inches

First snow? Dec. 28

