FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton shares his winter weather predictions

FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton is releasing his winter weather predictions.
Denton was the fourth in the FOX8 Max Weather Center to reveal his winter weather predictions.
“This year I’m basing [my predictions] on the La Niña because La Niña and El Niño seem to be the most reliable way to tell what’s happening months into the future,” Denton said.
Here is his full list of predictions:
Colder or warmer? Colder than normal in December, milder than normal in January, cold start and mild late in February and March
Coldest temperature? 11 degrees
How many inches of snow? 6 inches
Largest snowfall? 3 inches
First snow? Dec. 13
