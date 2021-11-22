Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton shares his winter weather predictions

Weather Stories

WGHP) — FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton is unveiling his Winter Weather predictions! He’s the final member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw his predictions into the ring.

Snow lovers will enjoy Van’s predictions. His total snowfall prediction is higher than Emily Byrd’s and Charles Ewing’s.

Here is his full list of predictions:

Colder or warmer? December colder 3 out of 4 weeks. January and February milder with cold spells.

Coldest temperature? 9°

How many inches of snow? 8 inches overall

Largest snowfall? 4 inches

First snow? Flurries or a dusting around mid-December. First significant snow on Jan. 10.

Ice storms? 1 major (>1/4″); 3 minor (>1/4″); 5 tiny (trace to 1/10″)

