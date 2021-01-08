Flurries spotted in Triad; More accumulation possible this evening as temperatures drop

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter weather in parts of the Triad.

It’s been a snowy morning in the mountains in places like Boone and Banner Elk, but through much of the Piedmont Triad, we are only beginning to see snowfall.

Winter Storm Warnings remain up for much of the Triad, and you’ll begin to see more of that cold rain and snow as the day goes on.

“MAX Futurecast has a rain-snow mix in there by lunchtime,” said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd. “Snow back to our west, rain to the south. And then a changeover to rain, back over to snow by this evening. I do think that’s entirely possible that we could get some of our better accumulation this evening as the system is moving out.”

The current forecast is project about an inch of snow across the southern and eastern end of the Triad with about two inches towards Winston-Salem and Kernersville. Mount Airy could see about three inches, 3 1/2 and almost 4 inches in Wilkes County.

The mountains could get as much as six inches.