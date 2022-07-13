HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Flooding has been reported in High Point as severe weather continues to roll through the Piedmont Triad.

Portions of Ray Avenue and Rotary Road were underwater on Wednesday evening.

Some pockets of heavy rain and mainly wind gusts to around 30-40 mph are expected with stronger storms to continue through the evening on Wednesday.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog and lows around 69.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and less humid, and our chance for rain slips back to 20% with highs around 88.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm with highs around 85.

Over the weekend, it will be partly sunny with scant showers and thunderstorms.

Early next week, showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday and isolated on Wednesday. Highs from the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday to near 90 on Wednesday. Lows near 70.