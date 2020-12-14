‘First widespread winter weather threat’: Freezing rain expected to roll into Piedmont on Wednesday

We have our first widespread winter weather threat arriving on Wednesday.

The FOX8 viewing area could see a little precipitation very late tomorrow night, mainly after 4 a.m. Initially, it will be light and patchy and mostly across the southern part of the viewing area.

The more significant precipitation arrives between 6 and 8 a.m. Wednesday. As it arrives we will be around 30 degrees and it will likely start as a mix of sleet and freezing rain and transition to freezing rain until we climb above 32.

Temperatures climb above 32° first in the south, Denton, Asheboro areas (near 9 a.m.) and across the Triad by lunch.

Areas north and west of the Triad may take until 1 or 2 p.m. The longer an area remains at or below 32, the more freezing rain for those areas.

For this reason, areas south and east of the Triad should see only a glaze of freezing rain.

In the immediate Triad, we expect an average of near 1/10″ of freezing rain with more than 2/10″ over the northern and western sections, including Winston-Salem.

In the far northern and western counties (Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes back to the mountains) we could see more than 2/10″ with a few spots approaching 1/4″.

Areas that get to and above 1/4″ have the best chance for any power issues.

We should all be prepared for slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Highs will climb back to near 35° on Wednesday.

Wednesday night as the rain ends, it may mix with a few flurries. There will not be enough moisture for any impact should that happen. Skies will clear out overnight with lows into the upper 20s.