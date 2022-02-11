Fast-moving mix of rain, snow possible in the Triad Sunday—and again on Monday

(WGHP) — A fresh batch of rain and snow mixed may be rushing into the Piedmont Triad just in time for the Super Bowl.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing, Saturday will see sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s, but in the afternoon, a cold front could start bringing in cold air.

“That cold air I was talking about, you can already see it popping up across the high country of North Carolina and Virginia,” Ewing said of Saturday morning. “It’ll go up and over the mountains, down into the Piedmont, so for your Sunday morning, numbers in the 40s and 30s, setting the stage for our wintry mix.”

Scattered showers are expected to follow the cold front, developing Saturday evening. Very early Sunday morning, cold air will move in, creating a rain/snow mix.

“As the colder air moves in, the moisture and the cold air, they will get together,” Ewing said. “We could see a wintry mix of rain and snow across the area.”

If the precipitation falls hard enough, it could briefly change to all snow. As temperatures slowly warm during the morning, the rain/snow mix will switch back to rain and come to an end.

“It’s going to be a fast-mover,” Ewing said. “It will get out of here so the remainder of your Sunday should be fine.”

Due to the light precipitation and very warm ground temperatures, accumulations will be light and limited to cold surfaces. The streets will be wet, and snow accumulations will be under one inch.

Clouds and possible snow flurries could rush in early Monday morning, but, again, very little accumulation is expected.

The majority of Monday will be sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s.