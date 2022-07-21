(WGHP) — Parts of the viewing area are scorching and other parts might get drenched.

A cold front heading towards North Carolina from the west is increasing the chance of showers and the stray several thunderstorms in the Piedmont Triad.

Emily Byrd says that the Storm Prediction Center has issued a “Level 2,” which is defined as a “slight” risk across the southern and southeastern part of the Triad, with the rest of the area under a “Level 1” or marginal risk.

For the areas under a level 2 warning, this means some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and there’s a risk for flash flooding.

In addition to the chance for dangerous storms, it’s also dangerously hot across much of the state. The heat index will be close to 100 for Thursday, and the highs will remain in the 90s for the next seven days. Chatham County is under a heat advisory because the heat index might bring temperatures close to 105!

No counties in the FOX8 viewing area are currently under a heat advisory, but that could change.

The weather will quiet down overnight but don’t be surprised if you got some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.