‘Expect power outages and avoid driving’: Freezing rain hits the Piedmont Triad and could bring down trees, powerlines

If you can stay home Thursday, you’ll want to.

The Piedmont Triad is under a Winter Storm Warning as freezing rain comes down across the region.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh said that freezing rain began in central North Carolina by about 3:25 a.m. Thursday.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, 1/4″ to 1/2″ of ice may build up on trees and powerlines north of U.S. 64.

The folks near the North Carolina-Virginia border will see the highest amounts.

“Expect power outages and avoid driving,” Byrd said.

Thursday night will continue to bring freezing rain in periods along with scattered showers. An additional 1/10″ of ice could pile on to whatever has accrued during the day.

Friday will offer some respite.

“While we will have a wet and slippery morning, clouds will steadily diminish by afternoon, becoming partly cloudy by day’s end,” Byrd said of Friday. “Highs are headed into the mid-40s, really helping with thawing out the Piedmont.”

The weekend is expected to be sunny and dry.