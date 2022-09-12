(WGHP) — After a wet weekend for many, don’t expect to dry off quite yet!

Meteorologist Emily Byrd says that parts of the Piedmont Triad can expect showers and thunderstorms today as a cold front rolls through. It’ll stay warm, with highs in the lower 80s, but most everyone can expect to be a little damp.

There isn’t anything severe in the forecast and the good news is that after one more day of rain the rest of the week is looking just stunning, so any plans for the week or the weekend likely won’t be a total washout.

Making it through one more day of the wet stuff doesn’t seem too bad, with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s all week!