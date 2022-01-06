End of week snow for the Piedmont Triad? Signs point to no

(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad might avoid a white weekend as the weather shifts.

Cold weather is certainly coming. Tom Britt is predicting a 17-degree drop in high temperatures from Thursday to Friday.

Rain is going to move through the area Thursday night, and while previous models predicted some snowfall might mix in with that rain, now it looks like east of the mountains won’t be seeing much of any of the white stuff.

Just a mix of wet and maybe a few flurries of snow that’ll taper off around midnight.

After Monday’s snow event, it’s not clear when our next brush with winter will come.

The Department of Transportation isn’t taking any chances and will be working on brining roadways Thursday afternoon in the event of a freeze.

A wintry mix is expected for tonight & tomorrow morning from Central to Eastern #NorthCarolina. @NCDOT crews will apply brine this evening, but please continue to use caution & good judgment while traveling. Please check out our winter safety page at https://t.co/DJJkAEwHIv #ncwx pic.twitter.com/qjx4KDnPcy — NCDOT Triad Area (@NCDOT_Triad) January 6, 2022

While it’s probably disappointing for some that we won’t wake up to a snowy Friday, it’s probably a relief for most.