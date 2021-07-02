Elsa upgraded to first hurricane of Atlantic hurricane season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Tropical Storm Elsa is now Hurricane Elsa, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This is the first hurricane of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. It’s the earliest in the season that we’ve had fived named storms.

Currently Hurricane Elsa is a Category 1 storm, and could hit the southern edge of Florida as soon as Sunday evening.

It is not expected to seriously impact North Carolina at this time, but the path could change.

