Elsa upgraded to first hurricane of Atlantic hurricane season

Weather Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Tropical Storm Elsa is now Hurricane Elsa, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This is the first hurricane of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. It’s the earliest in the season that we’ve had fived named storms.

Currently Hurricane Elsa is a Category 1 storm, and could hit the southern edge of Florida as soon as Sunday evening.

It is not expected to seriously impact North Carolina at this time, but the path could change.

Follow FOX8’s Weather Team for all the latest, on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Latest Weather News

More Weather

Heat Index

Heat Index

Heat Index

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Regional Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Severe Watches and Warnings

Severe Watches and Warnings

Triad Radar

Triad Radar

Almanac

Almanac

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter