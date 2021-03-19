EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds hit Burlington, Whitsett areas, National Weather Service confirms

An EF-1 tornado touched down in the Burlington and Whitsett areas on Thursday, according to preliminary survey results from the National Weather Service.

The tornado touched down at 5:38 p.m. and had estimated peak winds of 100 mph.

It was on the ground intermittently for 2.5 miles with a maximum width of 200 yards.

Homeowners on Ethans Way in Burlington told FOX8’s Allison Smith that they’re lucky to be alive.

A dozen homes, if not more, on Ethans Way are dealing with damaged siding.

The storm also ripped a 50-year-old picnic shelter out of the ground at Springwood Presbyterian Church in Burlington.

No injuries were reported.

