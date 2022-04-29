(WGHP) — Planning a fun weekend?

Despite the chances for rain, there are plenty of great things happening in the Piedmont Triad for the last weekend of April.

However, while the sun is shining and folks are itching to go out and play…the pollen is lurking, ready to irritate your senses. Itchy eyes and sneezing fits might be ahead for allergy sufferers in the Piedmont Triad.

If you’re heading out this weekend, the weather will be warm — high of 69 Saturday and a high of 80 on Sunday — and while we might see some stormy conditions Sunday, we’ll mostly just see the pollen.

So grab your Benadryl before you head out to MerleFest, Lexington’s Elvis Celebration, Guilford County Animal Shelter’s rabies clinic, Davidson County Animal Alliance’s Taps and Tails Artisan Craft Fair or to go see Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom at NC A&T.

There’s loads of fun to be had this weekend, but take precautions to avoid being plagued by the allergy menace.

Some late-week thunderstorms in our seven-day forecast will hopefully wash a little bit of the pollen away before Mother’s Day next weekend!