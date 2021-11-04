Dig out those winter coats, cover up those late-season plants! Freeze warning in effect for the Piedmont Triad

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Bundle up! The chill is coming!

November has swung into full gear, and multiple counties in the Piedmont Triad are under a freeze warning for Thursday night into Friday morning.

While we scramble to cover up our outdoor plants and make sure there are no wet spots that could turn slick overnight, our neighbors to the west are getting their first little dusting of snow!

Yes! Snow! Watauga County is getting a dusting. It’s unlikely the Piedmont Triad will see any of the white stuff in the next few days.

It isn't sticking, but there is a pretty snowfall in Boone this morning! In the Piedmont, it's just a raw, chilly rain. Highs today will be in the mid-40's across the Piedmont. #upwithFOX8 pic.twitter.com/QYu1M6V0P5 — 💋💥 Emily Byrd 🌎🏃🏻‍♀️ (@Em_I_Am) November 4, 2021

Expect to be chilling going into the weekend, but next week temperatures ease up a little, back into the lower 70s.