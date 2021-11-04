Dig out those winter coats, cover up those late-season plants! Freeze warning in effect for the Piedmont Triad

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Bundle up! The chill is coming!

November has swung into full gear, and multiple counties in the Piedmont Triad are under a freeze warning for Thursday night into Friday morning.

While we scramble to cover up our outdoor plants and make sure there are no wet spots that could turn slick overnight, our neighbors to the west are getting their first little dusting of snow!

Yes! Snow! Watauga County is getting a dusting. It’s unlikely the Piedmont Triad will see any of the white stuff in the next few days.

Expect to be chilling going into the weekend, but next week temperatures ease up a little, back into the lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather News

More Weather

Heat Index

Heat Index

Heat Index

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Regional Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Severe Watches and Warnings

Severe Watches and Warnings

Triad Radar

Triad Radar

Almanac

Almanac

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter