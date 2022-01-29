Did you know brine can damage your car? Here’s what you should do after snowy weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the third weekend in a row the Triangle was hit with winter weather. While roads were mainly wet from snow that didn’t stick on the roads, and precipitation, the brine placed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation throughout the state remained.

So how do you make sure that brine doesn’t stick to and damage your vehicle?

AAA said it is most important to pay attention to the undercarriage of your vehicle and to take the time to clean it to be sure all chemicals are removed from it. The brine can make the undercarriage loose, or even begin to dissolve.

It also said to use high-quality car wash solution, and not some kind of household detergent that may cause wax to be stipped off a vehicle. This will also help car owners notice any places in need of repair or touch-ups. If bare metal is exposed, it could lead to rust – which is costly.

Additionally, AAA said it is best to avoid driving on roads before, during and directly after winter storms when salt and de-icing solutions are in full force or being reapplied. The more on the road, the more that can come onto your vehicle.

The company said the best solution is to get a car wash that offers undercarriage cleaning, too.

“A good car wash is inexpensive compared to the possible hundreds or thousands of dollars rust damage could cost you in vehicle repairs down the road,” AAA’s website said.

In 2018, U.S. drivers paid an estimated $15.4 billion in rust repairs caused by de-icing methods over the last five years, or approximately $3 billion annually.

The Triangle could see up to two inches of snow by the end of precipitation on Saturday, but overnight figures are not in as of 7:30 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory began Friday night and is still active Saturday morning for all of central North Carolina. It was issued because of expected minor travel problems Saturday morning, CBS 17’s Storm Team reported.