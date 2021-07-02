Despite all this rain we’ll still get to go out and play

Weather Stories

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Friday is already proving to be a wet one! But have no fear, your holiday weekend will not be spoiled.

The 8 a.m. drive into work is going to be a wet one, so be prepared!

Grab your umbrella and keep your eyes on the end-of-day prize. The showers will be concentrated mostly in the morning.

Be careful on your morning commute, we’ve already had reports of small accidents and trees in roadways this morning. Always be mindful of your braking distance!

Sunday is looking to be just spectacular, both in weather and in the many Independence Day events around the Triad!

Enjoy the soothing sounds of early morning rain while you get your coffee and get going this morning.

If you have today off work, go back to sleep and dream of brats and burgers and a sunnier weekend ahead.

