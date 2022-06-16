HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Maximum heat index values of up to 106°F are being reported in parts of the Triad, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperatures are a part of the ongoing week-long heat wave affecting North Carolina. Across the state, values will range between 105° and 109° on Thursday and Friday.

Photos courtesy of the National Weather Service

There are four zones of danger pertaining to the heat index, according to the National Weather Service:

Caution

Extreme Caution

Danger

Extreme Danger

Heat index chart

The values being reported in the Triad place it in the danger zone. Potential consequences of prolonged exposure in the danger zone include:

Likely heat cramps

Likely heat exhaustion

Possible heat stroke

Note that these values are based on shady locations, being in an area exposed to direct sunlight could lead to an upward of 15° increase in the heat index.