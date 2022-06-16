HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Maximum heat index values of up to 106°F are being reported in parts of the Triad, according to the National Weather Service.
The high temperatures are a part of the ongoing week-long heat wave affecting North Carolina. Across the state, values will range between 105° and 109° on Thursday and Friday.
There are four zones of danger pertaining to the heat index, according to the National Weather Service:
- Caution
- Extreme Caution
- Danger
- Extreme Danger
The values being reported in the Triad place it in the danger zone. Potential consequences of prolonged exposure in the danger zone include:
- Likely heat cramps
- Likely heat exhaustion
- Possible heat stroke
Note that these values are based on shady locations, being in an area exposed to direct sunlight could lead to an upward of 15° increase in the heat index.