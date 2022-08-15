(WGHP) — The Triad is expected to be damp this week!

Meteorologist Emily Byrd says that a front will be sagging through the Piedmont Triad on Monday, making it likely that some thunderstorms will kick up. There is a Level 2 or “Slight” risk for severe weather through the southern Piedmont Triad and a Level 1 or “Marginal” risk to the north.

This will keep temperatures unseasonably low, which is a relief! However, Monday’s storms will potentially have damaging winds, particularly in the afternoon through early evening.

Rain will be hanging out for most of the week, with a chance for a break on Wednesday.

Stay dry!