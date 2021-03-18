‘Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes’: Piedmont Triad braces for Thursday storms

The outlook for Thursday is a bit more optimistic than it was yesterday, but wind, hail and tornadoes remain a threat.

The entire FOX8 viewing area is at least at a “Slight Risk” for severe weather for today.

“Expect scattered strong storms, some of which may reach severe levels,” said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd. “Primary threats will be damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.”

Fog will roll in throughout the morning and visibility will continue to drop as a warm front moves in.

Then, a cold front will hit, pushing in showers and thunderstorms.

The storm risk will be greatest between noon and 4 p.m.

Showers will continue through the night before finally tapering off early Friday.

This storm system has already heavily impacted Deep South states. Alabama has seen several tornados, and tornados have been reported in Mississippi and Louisiana. No one has been hurt aas of Thursday morning.