‘Damaging winds could be a threat’: Stormy weather on the horizon for Piedmont Triad Wednesday

Bad news if you were planning to go for a walk today. Wednesday is going to be damp.

As of Wednesday morning, clouds with mist and drizzle overshadowed the Triad.

“Showers just now entering our mountain counties,” FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said at about 5:30 a.m. “It’s not a lot of rain, but we will be seeing the rain picking up.”

The Piedmont Triad faces a marginal risk of severe weather. That’s a level 1 on severity index.

“It would be mainly damaging winds that could be a threat,” Byrd said. “Isolated tornados can’t be ruled out but that’s a really low, low probability. And where we have downpours, there’s a possibility also of some ponding in the roads, but I don’t think that’s going to be a major threat for us. Still, straight line winds, something to respect.”

Byrd expect thunderstorms to reach the western and southwestern counties of the Triad by lunchtime.

“By 4 to 5 p.m., most of the thunderstorms are done, at least in our part of the state,” Byrd said. “Down east, they are expecting some stronger storms even into the evening, but after that, for us, once we get to sunset, we’re pretty much into the clear.”

Showers will likely continue for the rest of the evening but the severe weather threat will drop.

“Get ready for a colder, windy Thursday!” Byrd said. “Highs will only make it to the upper 40s and winds will be 20 to 25 mph with higher gusts. At least our skies will clear out, and sunshine rules the forecast for the rest of the week.”