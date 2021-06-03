‘Damaging wind gusts’ possible as stormy weather heads to Piedmont Triad on Thursday

(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for storm severity Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Thursday night.

“The main threats for us right now will likely be damaging wind gusts and localized flooding,” said Kate Garner of the FOX8 MAX Weather Center.

There is a low risk of rotating winds which could produce a tornado.

Friday could see more wet weather as a cold front approaches. NWS forecasts scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening with some being strong to severe.

