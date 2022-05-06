ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews in Rockingham County are assessing the damage after severe weather swept through the area on Friday evening.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says damage has been reported on:

Cedar Lane

Setliff Road

County Home Road

Sunset View Road

Parkland Road

Deputies say several homes have been damaged. Crews are currently working to remove a tree down on County Home Road in Wentworth.

Anyone traveling in Rockingham County is asked to use caution.

The Rockingham County Government released the following statement:

We have crews on the ground assessing the situation. Once we can ensure the safety of our crews and community, we will provide further information. We are encouraging people to stay home and allow our first responders to do their jobs. This is for your safety along side our people working in this storm.

This is a developing story.