(WGHP) — Don’t set those plants out just yet!

FOX8 meteorologist Charles Ewing says that clear skies and light winds may create some freeze concerns Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Most of the state is under a Frost Advisory Wednesday morning, with northwestern counties under a Freeze Warning. High pressure will keep the temperature below normal throughout Tuesday into Wednesday.

The NC Department of Emergency Management says that nighttime lows in the 30s and potential frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation.

There will also be a fair amount of wind. However, things will stay dry through the weekend, and the temperatures will hit the low-to-mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday

Cover your garden beds and bring in your young plants!