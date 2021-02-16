More freezing rain, wet ground could result in ‘problems more widespread than normal’ Thursday, Van Denton says

It was nice to see the sun again today. Temperatures recovered to near 50, but a steady breeze made it feel a little colder. Tonight we will become mostly clear with lows in the mid-20s. Clouds return tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-40s.

The big story starts late tomorrow night. Clouds thicken early and then patchy light rain gets started between 1 and 4 a.m.

This rain may begin mixed with some sleet, possibly even a brief period with snow northwest of the Triad.

Given the warming around 5,000 feet and the cooling at the surface, the falling precipitation will all become rain. This rain will start building up on exposed elevated surfaces once we dip to 32°.

For many, this will happen around 4 a.m. Once the freezing rain starts at a location, it should continue through the morning.

Our southern counties should be above freezing by mid-morning, but the immediate Triad should remain near 32 through midday.

In the afternoon, we should ease up to 33 or 34.

The Virginia line counties may remain at freezing through mid-afternoon.

The amount of icing will be determined by duration and temperature.

This combination will be most favorable for ice to the north side of the Piedmont with near 1/2″ of ice accrual.

In the immediate Triad, most should see near 1/4″ with a few spots possibly near 1/3″ on the north and west sides.

All it usually takes to get power outages is 1/4″.

Areas south of the Triad should gradually see amounts drop to a glaze near U.S. 64.

Due to our unusually wet grounds, we could see problems more widespread than normal.

Friday will be mostly sunny and not as cold. The morning low around 32 and the high 47.