Coldest air of the season expected to move into Piedmont Triad tonight; freeze warning takes effect early Monday

Time to bundle up. The coldest air of the season is expected to move into the Piedmont Triad tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
A freeze warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday.
Subfreezing temperatures as low as 29-30 are expected.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The NWS urges people to take steps today to protect plants from the cold expected tonight.
To prevent the freezing and bursting of any outdoor water pipes, they can be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly.
