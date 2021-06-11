Cold front moving through North Carolina; showers remain in the forecast for the Triad

(WGHP) — A cold front is now sliding through North Carolina and will be to our south over the weekend.

This will bring drier weather back to our area.

We will still see a few showers behind the front tomorrow and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.

It will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy tomorrow night, with lows in the mid-60s.

Sunday will be nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.

Early next week, sunny to partly cloudy days with highs back to the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Another weak cold front will slide through on Tuesday night and this will bring cooler air from Wednesday into Thursday. Highs 83 to 84 and lows from 62 to 59.

We warm back to 89 on Friday with a partly cloudy sky.