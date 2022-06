(WGHP) — The hot weather will be disrupted by a cold front on Thursday evening.

Ahead of this front, FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says that scattered showers and a few thunderstorms could pop up in the Piedmont Triad.

Not everyone is likely to see rain, but if they do it’ll be in the early evening through around midnight. If storms do develop, there’s a risk for gusty winds, leading to a Level 1 Marginal Risk of Severe Weather for most of the Piedmont Triad.

The chance of rain is 40%.